Deroy Duarte equalises as Cape Verde hold Argentina 1-1
Deroy Duarte brought Cape Verde level against Argentina in the 59th minute, making it 1-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash in Miami.
Ryan Mendes found Duarte with a precise cross from the right after breaking into space, and the midfielder took a touch before firing a low shot through Lisandro Martinez's legs and beyond goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the far corner.
The equaliser rewarded Cape Verde for an improved second-half display after Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead before the break.
Duarte's goal silenced the Argentina supporters and reignited the contest, setting up a tense finish as both sides chased a place in the Round of 16, where Egypt await the winners.