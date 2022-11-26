Duke gives Australia halftime lead over Tunisia

Australia's forward #15 Mitchell Duke celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on 26 November, 2022AFP
Australia lead Tunisia 1-0 at halftime in their second FIFA World Cup Group D game on Saturday, after striker Mitchell Duke opened the scoring in the 23rd minute at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Australia, looking to win their first World Cup match since 2010, scored from a counter-attack.
Duke got on the end of Craig Goodwin's cross and directed a glancing header past the goalkeeper.