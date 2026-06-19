Football

Sweden: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden players pose for a team group photo before the matchREUTERS

Sweden is in Group E alongside Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia. Here's a look at Sweden’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Graham Potter

Goalkeepers: 1. Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby County), 12. Viktor Johansson (Stoke City), 23. Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK).

. Gustaf Lagerbielke (Braga), 3. Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa), 4. Isak Hien (Atalanta), 5. Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United), 6. Herman Johansson (FC Dallas), 8. Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund), 14. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), 15. Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo), 20. Eric Smith (St. Pauli), 24. Elliot Stroud (Mjallby).

Midfielders: 7. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur), 13. Ken Sema (Pafos), 16. Jesper Karlstrom (Udinese), 18. Yasin Ayari (Brighton), 19. Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg), 22. Besfort Zeneli (Union St-Gilloise), 26. Taha Ali (Malmo).

Forwards: 9. Alexander Isak (Liverpool), 10. Benjamin Nygren (Celtic), 11. Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United), 17. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), 21. Alexander Bernhardsson (Holstein Kiel), 25. Gustaf Nilsson (Club Brugge).

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