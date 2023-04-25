Tottenham sack interim coach Stellini after Newcastle thrashing

A difficult season hit a new low at St James’ Park as Spurs were 5-0 down after just 21 minutes.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,” said Levy in a club statement.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time.”

However, the decision to replace Conte with a member of his backroom staff in the first place has opened Levy up to more criticism from fans.

“We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy added.