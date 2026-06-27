Knockout opponents of Argentina, Brazil, other World Cup heavyweights

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached the stage where reputations are forged and dreams are shattered. With the group stage almost complete, the knockout bracket is rapidly taking shape.

As of Saturday, nine of the 16 Round of 32 fixtures have already been confirmed, while the remaining seven will be decided after the final matches in Groups K and L and the ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Several of football's biggest powers already know the first obstacle standing between them and the World Cup trophy, while others are still waiting for the final pieces of the bracket to fall into place.