Knockout opponents of Argentina, Brazil, other World Cup heavyweights
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached the stage where reputations are forged and dreams are shattered. With the group stage almost complete, the knockout bracket is rapidly taking shape.
As of Saturday, nine of the 16 Round of 32 fixtures have already been confirmed, while the remaining seven will be decided after the final matches in Groups K and L and the ranking of the best third-placed teams.
Several of football's biggest powers already know the first obstacle standing between them and the World Cup trophy, while others are still waiting for the final pieces of the bracket to fall into place.
Argentina begin against Cape Verde
Defending champions Argentina have already secured top spot in Group J and will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Lionel Messi and company will kick off their knockout campaign at 4:00 am (Bangladesh time) on 4 July in Miami, the city where Messi plays his club football.
On paper, it is one of the most favourable draws among the tournament favourites. However, the challenge is expected to intensify quickly. Victory over Cape Verde would send Lionel Messi's side into a Round-of-16 clash against either Australia or Egypt at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh time) on 7 July in Atlanta.
Should everything go according to plan, Argentina's quarter-final will be the 100th match of the 2026 World Cup, kicking off at 7:00 am (Bangladesh time) on 12 July in Kansas City. Their most likely opponents there would be Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.
Brazil face a dangerous Japan
Five-time champions Brazil open their knockout campaign against Japan in one of the most intriguing confirmed fixtures.
Although Brazil enter the match as favourites, Japan have built a reputation for upsetting football's traditional powers with their disciplined organisation, technical quality and relentless work rate. Any lapse in concentration could prove costly.
If Brazil overcome Japan, Erling Haaland's Norway will be waiting in the Round of 16. Norway, however, must first get past Ivory Coast to set up that meeting. Should both teams progress, Brazil will take on Norway in the Round of 16 at 2:00 am (Bangladesh time) on 5 July at New Jersey Stadium in New York.
If results continue to go their way, England could be Brazil's quarter-final opponents. England, too, must first survive both the Round of 32 and the Round of 16. Brazil's potential quarter-final is scheduled for 3:00 am (Bangladesh time) on 11 July in Miami.
France meet familiar European opponent
France begin the knockout phase against Sweden.
The two European nations know each other well, but France possess one of the deepest squads in the tournament and will be expected to advance.
Sweden, however, have often thrived as underdogs and remain capable of frustrating even the strongest opponents.
Germany draw Paraguay
Germany's first knockout assignment is Paraguay.
The four-time world champions will look to avoid the kind of early exit that has haunted them in recent World Cups. Paraguay's compact defensive structure and physical approach could make the contest more difficult than rankings alone suggest.
Netherlands against Morocco
Another standout Round-of-32 tie pits the Netherlands against Morocco.
Morocco have firmly established themselves among the world's elite after their recent World Cup performances, making this one of the most evenly balanced contests of the opening knockout round.
Spain, Portugal, England and other giants still waiting
Spain have booked their place in the Round of 32, but are still waiting to discover who will finish as runners-up in Group J.
The identity of that opponent will only become clear once the final group-stage fixtures conclude.
The remaining heavyweight nations are still waiting for confirmation of both their opponents and their route through the bracket.
Portugal's final position in Group K will determine not only their first knockout opponent but also whether they avoid several fellow contenders until the latter stages. England and Croatia are also among the teams whose knockout path will become clear only after the final group matches.
Confirmed round of 32 fixtures
Among the confirmed ties are several matches that promise high-quality football:
South Africa vs Canada
Brazil vs Japan
Germany vs Paraguay
Netherlands vs Morocco
Ivory Coast vs Norway
France vs Sweden
United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Australia vs Egypt
Seven round of 32 fixtures remain to be confirmed, including Belgium's opponent, Mexico's opponent and the final pairings involving Groups K and L.
With the margin for error now reduced to a single match, the World Cup enters its defining chapter. Every heavyweight remains convinced it can lift the trophy on 19 July, but from this point forward, there are no second chances.