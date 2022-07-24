Brazil’s new generation will ease pressure on Neymar: coach Tite

Tite said he expected to use Neymar in a more central role that will allow him to unleash Brazil’s young players up front and adopt a “hybrid system”.

With squads up to 26 players and five substitutes allowed at the World Cup in Qatar working in his favour, Tite wants to make sure his team have fresh legs and are more unpredictable.

“Neymar has developed into a more creative role, a point guard, a builder and a finisher, but a litter further back. Bow and arrow, creator and finisher,” Tite explained.

“Football is fast and relentless nowadays and we’ll face many rivals that will close deep with a five-man defensive front.

“Neymar was often double-teamed. Now if you do that you will open up space for other players that can be as decisive and important to our team. We are in a good place right now.”