Bangladesh women lose in tie-break

Bangladesh Women Football team once again drew against Nepal but the latter clinched the two-match friendly series thanks to winning the tiebreaker at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium on Sunday.
The stipulated 90 minutes ended as goalless. According to the prior understanding of the teams the tie-breaker took place to decide the series winner.
Bangladesh lost by 4-2 in the tie-breaker. Samsunnahar and Monika Chakma scored for the hosts but Nepalese goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo saved the shots of Shewly Azim and Maria Manda.
Sabitra Vandari, Hira Kumari, Dipa Shahi and Anita scored for Nepal while Anjilie missed her target.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh fielded with an unchanged eleven and got an early chance in the fourth minute. The Sabina Khatun free-kick was rebounded off the crossbar and a Nepalese defender saved the shot off the melee from the goal line.
Monika Chakma’s attempted shot during the 36th minute was intercepted by a Nepalese defender. The visitors got an opportunity in the 43rd minute but her feeble shot was saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.
Both the teams looked lethargic in the second half without producing many chances. Substitute Shaheda Akter Ripa’s shot in the 66th minute was saved by Anjila while her counterpart Rupna kept her post intact by saving a Deepa Shahi shot 21 minutes later.
The first match ended 1-1 as Bangladesh conceded an injury time goal and failed to win despite having more control throughout the match.