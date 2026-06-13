Football

World Cup: Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina at half time

Sports Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 12, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Jovo Lukic celebrates scoring their first goalReuters

Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0 at half time in a FIFA World Cup Group B match at Toronto Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute from a corner kick. A dangerous corner was flicked on by Kolasinac and Jovo Lukic was there to head home from about two yards out.

Lukic's goal gave Bosnia-Herzegovina a 1-0 lead over the co-hosts at the break.

It was Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014. The goal was also the first international goal of Lukic's career.

Goal

21' — Jovo Lukic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Half-time

Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football