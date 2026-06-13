World Cup: Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina at half time
Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0 at half time in a FIFA World Cup Group B match at Toronto Stadium.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute from a corner kick. A dangerous corner was flicked on by Kolasinac and Jovo Lukic was there to head home from about two yards out.
Lukic's goal gave Bosnia-Herzegovina a 1-0 lead over the co-hosts at the break.
It was Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014. The goal was also the first international goal of Lukic's career.
Goal
21' — Jovo Lukic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Half-time
Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina