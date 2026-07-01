Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals

Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes to see England through to the World Cup round of 16 as they left it late to fight back and overcome a dogged Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kane produced another match-winning performance for his country as the captain equalised with a 75th-minute header before thrashing home a stunning winner four minutes from time after England had trailed for more than an hour of an absorbing match.

Brian Cipenga gave the Congolese a shock seventh-minute lead before Kane delivered his heroics to save his team from an ignominious defeat.

England, who enjoyed overwhelming support in the 68,239-strong crowd, needed all the patience and perseverance they could muster to avoid what would have been one of the tournament’s biggest upsets and now head to Mexico City to play co-hosts Mexico on Sunday.

"First shot, first goal. Then, it became even more difficult," England manager Thomas Tuchel said.

"After the first water break, we were on top of the game. The substitutes came on, and put the effort in, and we won it. It was well deserved, but we had to work a lot."

Cipenga struck home a powerful right-footed shot from a tight angle after being unmarked on the left, beating Jordan Pickford at the near post. It came from a long ball from Congo skipper Chancel Mbemba that went over the head of Noah Sadiki and defender Djed Spence to allow the 28-year-old to put the Congolese ahead with his first international goal.

