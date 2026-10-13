Man City, PSG clash at contrasting time for state-backed projects

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have reshaped football with the financial backing of Gulf state owners, but there is a stark contrast in the health of those projects ahead of their latest Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

City return to Champions League action for the first time since they were found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules in a bombshell verdict which could threaten their place in the English top-flight.

PSG strived to follow City's era of sustained success and are now firmly established as Europe's top dogs after successive Champions League titles to go along with their domination of French football.

Abu Dhabi-backed City won the race against Qatar-owned PSG to become European champions first in 2023.