France must be even more efficient in attack against Morocco: coach Deschamps

"We have to be efficient, offensively speaking," Deschamps told a press conference. "In all the areas both teams have strong assets."

"We are efficient but we could have done better on this front. Sometimes you have six chances and score two goals and sometimes you have two chances and score twice. It is more important to be efficient."

France edged past Paraguay in the round of 16 with a scrappy 1-0 win courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty. The France captain has seven goals in the tournament, second behind Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has eight.