Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

But they received a helping hand from their former keeper as Martinez inadvertantly deflected Jorginho's shot into his own net after it hit the bar in stoppage-time.

Gabriel Martinelli capped Arsenal's remarkable escape with a goal in the final seconds to lift the north Londoners three points clear of second placed City.

Pep Guardiola's men would go back above Arsenal on goal difference if they win at Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

For the first time since August 20, the Gunners were not starting a round of fixtures on top of the Premier League table after losing 3-1 to City on Wednesday.

Arsenal were without a win in their previous three top-flight games and last four in all competitions, but this spirited victory will give them renewed belief they can pip City to the title.

Tom Hanks, a self-confessed Villa fan, was watching from the stands and Arsenal scripted a Hollywood ending in front of the superstar actor

Arteta had bemoaned the "very difficult" fixture schedule that saw Arsenal back in action just 63 hours after the final whistle in their defeat against City on Wednesday.

And Arteta's fears about Arsenal struggling to cope with the quick turnaround came true after just five minutes.