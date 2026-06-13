Neymar ruled out for Brazil's World Cup opener vs. Morocco

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that the five-time World Cup winners have a team capable of competing with the very best, as they bid to end a 24-year wait for another global crown.

After winning five Champions League titles as a club coach, the Italian will make his managerial debut in the sport's biggest tournament at the helm of a Brazil side that has not lifted the trophy since 2002.

"It's a new experience, it's a new responsibility to represent the country of football," Ancelotti said ahead of Brazil's Group C opener against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday.