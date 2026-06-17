Haaland spearheads Norway's powerful attack against Iraq
Norway coach Stale Solbakken has selected his first-choice attack line - including the English Premier League's top scorer last season Erling Haaland - for the country's first World Cup match since 1998 against Iraq in Group I on Tuesday.
Solbakken chose Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa to play alongside Haaland up front.
Fredrik Aursnes got the nod in midfield with winger Oscar Bobb on the bench.
Iraq's attack will be led by veteran 30-year-old Aymen Hussein alongside Ali Al Hamadi and Ali Jassim.
Iraq coach Graham Arnold made several changes from the team that lost 2-0 against Venezuela in their last warm-up match.
Lineups
Iraq
Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski; Amir Al Ammari, Zaid Ismail, Ibrahim Bayesh; Ali Jassim, Ali Al Hamadi, Aymen Hussein.
Norway
Orjan Haskjold Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.