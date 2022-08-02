Bangladesh march into final undefeated

Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam’s all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match, in their tournament opener.
Bangladesh defeated host India 2-1 in their second match and overpowered the Maldives by 4-1 in their third match of the championship.
A total of five teams - defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives - are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.
Bangladesh is the first team to book a place in the final of the championship. Bangladesh’s opponent for the final is still undecided.
The final will be held on 5 August at the same venue.
Bangladesh U-20 squad - Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.