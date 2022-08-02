Bangladesh march into final undefeated

Bangladesh Under-20 football team qualified for the final of the SAFF Under-20 Championship undefeated after playing out a 1-1 draw with Nepal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Tuesday, reports news agency BSS.

After a barren first half, Pias Ahmed Nova finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in the 63rd minute. Niranjan Malla restored parity for Nepal just five minutes later.