SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh march into final undefeated

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Under-20 team celebrate after sealing their place in the final
Bangladesh Under-20 team celebrate after sealing their place in the final

Bangladesh Under-20 football team qualified for the final of the SAFF Under-20 Championship undefeated after playing out a 1-1 draw with Nepal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Tuesday, reports news agency BSS.

After a barren first half, Pias Ahmed Nova finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in the 63rd minute. Niranjan Malla restored parity for Nepal just five minutes later.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam’s all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match, in their tournament opener.

Bangladesh defeated host India 2-1 in their second match and overpowered the Maldives by 4-1 in their third match of the championship.

A total of five teams - defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives - are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.

Bangladesh is the first team to book a place in the final of the championship. Bangladesh’s opponent for the final is still undecided.

The final will be held on 5 August at the same venue.

Bangladesh U-20 squad - Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.

