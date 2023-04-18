Ancelotti warns Real to guard against Chelsea backlash

Carlo Ancelotti has warned his Real Madrid players that Chelsea will see Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash as a chance to salvage some pride from their dismal season.

Ancelotti’s side look to protect a 2-0 lead in the quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side reeling after three successive defeats.

Real are bidding to retain the Champions League crown, having knocked out then holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals en route to lifting the trophy last season.