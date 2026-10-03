Brazil bask in festive welcome in Kolkata ahead of India friendly

Brazil received a warm welcome from fans in Kolkata ahead of Saturday's friendly with India, and manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to showcase an entertaining game for the supporters that matches the festive occasion.

Brazil and their rivals Argentina both have large dedicated fanbases in the soccer-mad East Indian city, where the fans' love for the flamboyant brilliance of South American football goes back decades.

Entire neighbourhoods are draped in Brazil and Argentina colours during the World Cup, and the Salt Lake Stadium had sold-out crowds of more than 60,000 when Argentina played a friendly here in 2011, and Brazil competed in the U-17 World Cup six years later.