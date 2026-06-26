Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to auction with $2.5m opening bid

The match ball from Argentina’s 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England — made famous by Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal — is set to go up for auction with a $2.5-million opening bid, Heritage Auctions said.

The item, which the auctioneers describe as the “holy grail” for collectors, could fetch a price comparable to the $9.2 million paid in 2022 for Maradona’s match-worn shirt from the same game, according to the auction house.