Flick extends Barcelona deal to 2027 after title triumph

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has extended his contract until June 2027, the Spanish champions said Wednesday.

The German led Barca to a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in his first year at the helm.

"Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2027," said Barcelona in a statement.

Flick replaced Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona finished last season without a trophy and has made a quick impact in Catalonia.

The former Bayern Munich and German national team coach originally signed a deal until 2026.

Flick's Barca have thrilled both in Spain and in the Champions League, where they reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Inter Milan in a blockbuster tie.