Bangladesh crowned champions

Bangladesh players struggled to play free flowing football on a muddy outfield, but 12 minutes into the contest midfielder Maria Manda produced a moment of magic, skipping away from two Nepal defenders and sending scrumptious cross to Shamsunnahar inside the d-box.

Shamsunnahar, who was subbed in for Sirat Jahan Shopna in the 10th minute of the match, masterfully controlled the ball and then completed the goal with a fierce volley.

After conceding, the Nepal team came close to equalising at least twice.