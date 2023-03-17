Sporting Lisbon knock Arsenal out of Europa League

Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves scored an incredible equaliser and the Portuguese team went on to knock Arsenal out of the UEFA Europa League with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory in Thursday’s last 16 second leg.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka gave the English Premier League leaders the lead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra-time when he beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breathtaking strike from 46 yards out.