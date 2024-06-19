Ronaldo's Portugal scrape Euro 2024 opening win, Turkey beat Georgia

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to claim a Euro 2024 debut victory on Tuesday but they needed to come from behind with a 92nd-minute winner from youngster Francisco Conceicao.

Earlier in the section's other clash, Turkey bested Georgia 3-1 in a pulsating match in Dortmund.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal qualified at a canter with a 100 percent record, but only just scraped victory in Leipzig in their first match, under driving rain.

Ronaldo played at a record-extending sixth European Championship and 41-year-old defender Pepe became the tournament's oldest ever player for the Selecao.

The Czechs went ahead against the run of play through Lukas Provod's fine strike from the edge of the box after the hour mark, but Robin Hranac's own goal soon pulled Portugal level before Conceicao's winner.