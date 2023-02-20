PSG sweat on news of Neymar's latest ankle injury

Paris Saint-Germain were waiting Sunday to find out if the ankle injury that forced Neymar off on a stretcher in their Ligue 1 game win over Lille could rule the Brazilian out of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Neymar appeared to be in tears as he came off early in the second half of PSG's dramatic 4-3 win at the Parc des Princes after turning his right ankle.

"'Ney' has sprained his ankle. We will see how serious it is but we don't know yet. He is undergoing tests at the moment," coach Christophe Galtier said after the match.