SAFF women’s football champions welcomed amid much fanfare

Bangladesh national women's football team, which emerged as winner in the seven-nation SAFF Women’s Football Championship with all-win record, was accorded a fitting reception as they returned home from Nepal Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

Bangladesh clinched the first-ever SAFF Women's crown in their 2nd attempt after 2006, beating four times runners up and hosts Nepal by 3-1 in the final at Dashrath Stadium (Rangasala) in Kathmandu Monday evening.