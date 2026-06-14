Football

Brazil striker Thiago to start World Cup match against Morocco

Reuters
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Brazil's Igor Thiago during training at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, US, on 12 June, 2026Reuters

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made a surprise decision to select striker Igor Thiago over Matheus Cunha to start in their World Cup Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday.

Thiago will make his debut in a World Cup alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.

Last season the Brentford striker was the first Brazilian to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Roger Ibanez and Douglas Santos will start as full backs with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

Neymar misses the game as he recovers from a calf injury.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi selects midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to start in place of injured Abde Ezzalzouli.

Brazil and Morocco are in Group C with Scotland and Haiti.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Igor Thiago.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Diaz.

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