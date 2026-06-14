Brazil striker Thiago to start World Cup match against Morocco

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made a surprise decision to select striker Igor Thiago over Matheus Cunha to start in their World Cup Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday.

Thiago will make his debut in a World Cup alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.

Last season the Brentford striker was the first Brazilian to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Roger Ibanez and Douglas Santos will start as full backs with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.