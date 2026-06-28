Algeria, Austria draw to advance in World Cup, Iran eliminated

Algeria and Austria played out an incredible 3-3 draw in Kansas City on Saturday that ensured both teams qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds and eliminated Iran.

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic put the European side in front at Arrowhead Stadium but Rafik Belghali levelled shortly before half-time, benefiting from a huge slice of luck.

Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead with a superb strike but minutes later Algeria were all-square again thanks to former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Both teams appeared to have settled for a mutually beneficial draw in the closing minutes but there was still time for some edge-of-the-seat drama.