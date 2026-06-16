Iran snatch draw in World Cup opener

Iran came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their long-awaited opening game at the World Cup on Monday as European heavyweights Spain were frustrated in a shock stalemate by tiny tournament debutants Cape Verde.

After months of uncertainty surrounding their participation in the tournament following the war in the Middle East, all eyes were on the Iranians as they took on the New Zealanders in Group G at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

But despite scattered pre-match protests outside the venue, the game passed off largely without incident as Iran twice fought back from a goal down to earn a precious point in front of a 70,108-strong crowd.