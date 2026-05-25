Canada welcomes the world: FIFA World Cup 2026

World Football Day at the United Nations on 25 May underscores a compelling reality: the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands as a powerful testament to what countries can achieve through sustained international cooperation. Canada, the United States, and Mexico will each host matches while jointly delivering the largest and most ambitious World Cup in history, an achievement that reflects not only regional coordination, but also the kind of partnership increasingly required to navigate a complex and interconnected world.

The tournament has already demonstrated that when countries align around a shared objective, meaningful progress follows. Cross-border cooperation has deepened, from enhanced security coordination to strengthened information-sharing and operational planning all in pursuit of a safe and successful global event. Beyond sport, the World Cup offers a forward-looking model of collaboration: one rooted in openness, shared prosperity, and collective responsibility.