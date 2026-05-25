Canada welcomes the world: FIFA World Cup 2026
Canada’s pragmatic, collaborative, and values-driven approach, on full display in the joint delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underscores its role as a partner others can depend on, whether advancing global initiatives, strengthening economic ties, or addressing shared challenges
World Football Day at the United Nations on 25 May underscores a compelling reality: the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands as a powerful testament to what countries can achieve through sustained international cooperation. Canada, the United States, and Mexico will each host matches while jointly delivering the largest and most ambitious World Cup in history, an achievement that reflects not only regional coordination, but also the kind of partnership increasingly required to navigate a complex and interconnected world.
The tournament has already demonstrated that when countries align around a shared objective, meaningful progress follows. Cross-border cooperation has deepened, from enhanced security coordination to strengthened information-sharing and operational planning all in pursuit of a safe and successful global event. Beyond sport, the World Cup offers a forward-looking model of collaboration: one rooted in openness, shared prosperity, and collective responsibility.
Canada approaches the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a clear sense of purpose grounded in its values and international outlook. As one of only four countries to have hosted both the Women’s and Men’s FIFA World Cup, Canada brings experience, institutional strength, and a steadfast commitment to inclusive and responsible hosting. The tournament provides an opportunity to showcase Canada’s culture, the diversity of its communities, and its enduring respect for Indigenous Peoples, whose presence and partnership are central to hosting on this land. At its core, Canada’s approach is anchored in delivering a World Cup that is safe, welcoming, and grounded in mutual respect.
This effort also reflects Canada’s broader role on the global stage. Working closely with partners across borders, Canada contributes to strengthening systems that support security, economic resilience, and people-to-people ties. These are the foundations not only of a successful tournament, but of long-term stability and shared progress. The tournament will be more than just football. It will be about bringing people together to share unforgettable moments and celebrate our connections.
Canada and Bangladesh’s bilateral relations have been unwavering since Canada was among the first to recognise Bangladesh’s independence, are a testament to these values. In 2025, our two-way trade reached over $4 billion dollars, which builds on Canada’s over $6.2 billion dollars in international assistance to Bangladesh since 1972, notably in health, education, gender equality, and climate resilience. More recently, Canada has been brought to be among the top donors in support of Bangladesh’s successful recent parliamentary elections in 2026, and in responding to the Rohingya Crisis, notably as a top donor in the host community in Bangladesh.
Most importantly, we want to underscore how Canada and Bangladesh’s longstanding and deep relationship are underpinned by our strong people-to-people ties with 50 years of active engagement. Canada is home to a vibrant Bangladeshi-Canadian community of over 100,000, which is among the worst’s largest Bangladeshi diaspora, that have made major contributions to Canada through sports, culture, business, and public life. This connection is reflected on the pitch, with Canadian-Bangladeshi midfielder Shamit Shome now represents Bangladesh’s men’s national team, a powerful example of how football can bring our two countries even closer together.
Football (or “soccer” as we call it in Canada!) has been a key feature of my own time since I took up my duties as Canada’s High Commissioner in Bangladesh. I have been fortunate to have developed strong bonds playing on the football pitch across Bangladesh, whether at the two recent Annual Embassy Football Fests in Dhaka, friendly matches between Advisers and Diplomats in 2025, being hosted by the amazing Bangladesh Football Federation to see the incredible women’s national team (Bengal Tigresses) play at the national stadium, or playing with the future generation of young Bangladeshi women football stars from the Santal community of Bangladesh. One thing I am certain about is that the future is bright for the future of football in both Canada and Bangladesh, which can also serve as a vehicle for a more inclusive future for people from diverse backgrounds in both our countries.
As Canada prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026, we proud to celebrate our shared passion for sport with Bangladesh, where football is also inspiring a new generation to dream and young people are driving innovation, creativity, and social progress. From the success of the women’s national team to the growing excitement around the men’s game, we see the value of teamwork, inclusion, and resilience to unite people with a sense of pride and possibility to achieve success.
Canada looks forward to continuing to deepen its partnership with Bangladesh to work together in the same spirit of teamwork. Canada’s pragmatic, collaborative, and values-driven approach, on full display in the joint delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underscores its role as a partner others can depend on, whether advancing global initiatives, strengthening economic ties, or addressing shared challenges. The lesson of this historic tournament is clear: when trust is established, cooperation deepens—and with it, the foundation for lasting, shared success.
* This article was provided by the High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh