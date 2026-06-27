Argentina's Romero steps up recovery but set to miss Jordan clash
Argentina defender Cristian Romero has progressed in his recovery by adding on-field training, the Argentine federation (AFA) said on Friday, after he was forced off with a knee injury in their 2-0 World Cup Group J win over Austria on Monday.
Romero had previously been limited to individual gym work carried out with the team's physiotherapists.
He is likely to miss their final group match against Jordan on Saturday, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi expected to step in.
Romero left the Austria match in the 57th minute.
The 28-year-old had recently recovered from a knee injury sustained in April.
Argentina held their final practice ahead of the Jordan match on Friday in Kansas City, and Romero did not take part in the 15 minutes open to the media.
The squad began with a video session to review Jordan before moving to the gym and then the pitch.
Coach Lionel Scaloni oversaw tactical drills while his assistants led set-piece work focusing on free kicks and corners.