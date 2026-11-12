Hamza Choudhury named City Group-Prothom Alo Player of the Year 2025
Bangladesh football star Hamza Choudhury has been named Player of the Year at the City Group–Prothom Alo Sports Awards 2025, winning both the jury's top honour and the readers' choice award.
Hamza, who has emerged as one of the biggest sporting sensations in Bangladesh following his international debut for the country in March 2025, was unable to attend the ceremony because the national football team is currently competing in the SAFF Championship.
Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque announced Hamza's name for the top award, describing him as a sporting sensation whose popularity extends beyond Bangladesh.
“Bangladesh is proud of him and will continue to be proud of him,” Aminul said while announcing the winner.
Former footballer Rashedul Islam received the award on Hamza's behalf. A video clip of an interview with Hamza, conducted by Rashedul in 2021 when he worked at Prothom Alo, was also shown at the ceremony. At the time, Hamza had not yet confirmed whether he would represent Bangladesh.
He eventually made his debut for the national team in March 2025, sparking renewed excitement and optimism about the future of Bangladesh football.
Hamza also won the readers' choice award, which was decided through public voting rather than the jury's selection. He was among six nominees in that category, alongside Rituporna Chakma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mili Akter, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
The awards were presented in six categories, with seven recipients recognised.
Footballer Amirul Islam, popularly known as the 'Hamza of hockey', and footballer Rituporna Chakma were named joint runners-up in the Sportsperson of the Year category. Former footballer Zahid Hasan Emily and former hockey player Rafiqul Islam Kamal handed them their awards.
Rituporna, who won the top award in 2024, was among the runners-up this year.
Bangladesh women's ODI captain Nigar Sultana won the Sportswoman of the Year award. As she was abroad, her father received the award on her behalf.
Table tennis player Khoi Khoi Marma from Bandarban was named Emerging Sports Personality of the Year. She won a silver medal in mixed doubles at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games and also secured domestic table tennis titles.
Veteran cricketer and sports organiser Lutfor Rahman Makhan received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the country's sporting landscape.
The jury for this year's awards comprised former footballer Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnu, former cricketer Akram Khan, shooter Sharmin Akter Ratna, hockey player Russell Mahmud Jimmy and journalist Dulal Mahmud. Chunnu chaired the jury panel.
The award ceremony, which began in 2004, brought together current and former athletes from different sporting disciplines. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and City Group Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Zafar Uddin Siddiqui also attended the event.
Speaking at the ceremony, Aminul Haque praised Bangladesh's recent football performance, particularly their 4-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship, which secured a place in the semi-finals. He expressed hope that the team could maintain its form and win the title.