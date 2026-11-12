Hamza Choudhury named City Group-Prothom Alo Player of the Year 2025

Bangladesh football star Hamza Choudhury has been named Player of the Year at the City Group–Prothom Alo Sports Awards 2025, winning both the jury's top honour and the readers' choice award.

Hamza, who has emerged as one of the biggest sporting sensations in Bangladesh following his international debut for the country in March 2025, was unable to attend the ceremony because the national football team is currently competing in the SAFF Championship.

Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque announced Hamza's name for the top award, describing him as a sporting sensation whose popularity extends beyond Bangladesh.