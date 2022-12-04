Mbappe, Giroud, Dembele lead France attack against Poland

Raphael Varane, who has been slowly getting into action in Qatar, pairs up in central defence with Dayot Upamecano.
Robert Lewandowski starts as a lone forward in Poland's 4-5-1 formation.
Teams
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c)