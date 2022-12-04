Mbappe, Giroud, Dembele lead France attack against Poland

France coach Didier Deschamps fielded the same team who beat Denmark in the group phase for the defending champions' FIFA World Cup last-16 clash against Poland on Sunday as keeper Hugo Lloris celebrates a record 142nd cap.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored three goals in Qatar and Olivier Giroud, chasing a record-improving 52nd goal for France, lead the attacking line with Ousmane Dembele.