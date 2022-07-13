Barcelona sign Brazil winger Raphinha

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay €58 million ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons.

“FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical,” Barcelona said in a statement.