Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

The case stems from a complaint by DIS, which owned 40 per cent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. The company argues that it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

Neymar, who is a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain's High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.

Baker McKenzie, who will be defending Neymar and his family in the trial, told Reuters they will argue that the Spanish courts "lack jurisdiction to prosecute the Neymar family" since the transfer involved Brazilian nationals in Brazil.