How the Premier League title race stands with nine games to go

Jurgen Klopp remains on course for a fairytale end to his time in charge at Anfield as the Reds took advantage of both their title rivals dropping points.

Liverpool were forced to work by Brighton as one of the contenders to succeed Klopp, Roberto De Zerbi, caused the German plenty of problems once more.

But for the first time in five meetings, Klopp got the better of the Italian thanks to goals form Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have the relative comfort of hosting bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in midweek before their run-in ramps up with another visit to Manchester United next weekend.

Just three weeks ago, Liverpool's bid for a quadruple was ended in thrilling fashion at Old Trafford as United edged a FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 after extra-time.

A local derby away to Everton could also prove tricky, while they face Champions League chasing Tottenham and Aston Villa in two of their final three games.

Fixtures to come:

April 4: Sheffield United (H)

April 7: Manchester United (A)

April 14: Crystal Palace (H)

April 20: Fulham (A)

April 24: Everton (A)

April 27: West Ham (A)

May 4: Tottenham (H)

May 11: Aston Villa (A)

May 19: Wolves (H)

