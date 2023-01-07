Xavi urges Barca to improve finishing as Lewandowski misses Atletico trip

"It's a mental question. In recent games we have played well and generated many chances, but we lacked the strength to show our superiority on the scoreboard.

"Both Espanyol and Intercity (whom Barcelona beat 4-3 in the Spanish Cup) made life hard for us as we didn't take all the chances we had."

Barcelona lead the league on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, but the reigning champions can move ahead with a win at Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico, fourth, have not been at their best this season but Xavi anticipated a tricky encounter.

"(Simeone's) teams are defensively very well drilled," said Xavi.

"They've been changing systems and it's hard to predict how his team will play.