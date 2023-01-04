‘Unique’ Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a “unique player” and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Portuguese superstar, 37, said he had done all he could in Europe and was hungry for a new challenge as he was greeted by fireworks and deafening roars at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with five Champions League titles to his name, signed for an estimated €200 million to June 2025 not long after his acrimonious split with Manchester United.