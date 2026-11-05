Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to retire from the Portugal national team on Thursday in a social media post, bringing to an end one of the most illustrious international careers in the history of football.

The 41-year-old said he would ''hand back the number 7 shirt'' after the November international break.

Ronaldo captained the team to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart," said Ronaldo.