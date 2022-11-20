Valencia double gives Ecuador 2-0 halftime lead against hosts Qatar
Reuters
Al Khor
Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their second goal against Qatar with teammates at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar on 20 November, 2022Reuters
Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia scored an early penalty and added a 31st-minute header to give the South Americans a commanding 2-0 halftime lead against hosts Qatar in Sunday's FIFA World Cup opening game.
Qatar, seeking to avoid being the first World Cup hosts to lose an opening game, looked shaky despite months of preparations.
Goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb typified their nerves, tripping Valencia for the penalty and earlier flapping at a ball in a melee that enabled the striker to head into the net in the third minute only to see his effort disallowed for offside.