SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship

Russia emerge unbeaten champions, Bangladesh finish runners-up

Prothom Alo English Desk
Champion Russia team celebrates after winning the SAFF Under-17 Women's Championship 2023 in Dhaka on 29 March 2023SAFF

Favourites Russia emerged as unbeaten champions in their first appearance in the five-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-17 Women’s Championship 2023 on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Russia defeated India by 2-0 goals in their last match at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur to seal the trophy.

The European nation won all four of their matches to finish with full 12 points while hosts Bangladesh finished second with seven points from the same number of games.

India came in third with six points and also received the fair play trophy.

Shilji Shahji of India was the highest scorer of the tournament, with eight goals while Elina Golik of the champions Russia was adjudged the most valuable player of the meet.

Nepalese goalkeeper Sujata Tamang was adjudged the best goal keeper of the tournament.

Earlier, Russia defeated Bangladesh (3-0), Nepal (3-0), Bhutan (9-1) in their first three matches before facing India.

Hosts Bangladesh had made a flying start with an emphatic 8-1 goals victory over Bhutan, lost to Russia 0-3, beat India 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Nepal.

Five countries, four from South Asia – India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh– and with European side Russia took part in the nine-day meet, organised by SAFF, under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in collaboration with UEFA.

