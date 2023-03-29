Russia emerge unbeaten champions, Bangladesh finish runners-up

The European nation won all four of their matches to finish with full 12 points while hosts Bangladesh finished second with seven points from the same number of games.
India came in third with six points and also received the fair play trophy.
Shilji Shahji of India was the highest scorer of the tournament, with eight goals while Elina Golik of the champions Russia was adjudged the most valuable player of the meet.
Nepalese goalkeeper Sujata Tamang was adjudged the best goal keeper of the tournament.
Earlier, Russia defeated Bangladesh (3-0), Nepal (3-0), Bhutan (9-1) in their first three matches before facing India.
Hosts Bangladesh had made a flying start with an emphatic 8-1 goals victory over Bhutan, lost to Russia 0-3, beat India 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Nepal.
Five countries, four from South Asia – India, Nepal, Bhutan and hosts Bangladesh– and with European side Russia took part in the nine-day meet, organised by SAFF, under the supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in collaboration with UEFA.