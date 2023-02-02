Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Ten Hag's men in the final 17 minutes of the semi-final, second leg as United set up a meeting with Newcastle at Wembley on 26 February.

Three managers have left the club since United last won a trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

But Ten Hag is now just one game away from ending that drought in his first season in charge.