Haaland can score 800 goals: De Bruyne

“He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things that he does,” said De Bruyne.

The Belgian international has played with a host of top strikers in his career and is well-placed when it comes to 22-year-old Haaland’s place in the pecking order.

De Bruyne enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero before the Argentinian left the Etihad Stadium in 2021.