Salah downs Man City as Arsenal extend lead

Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic as Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday, leaving leaders Arsenal four points clear at the summit.

The Egyptian forward's stunning goal in the 76th minute sealed a 1-0 win in a crackling contest at Anfield after the Gunners beat Leeds by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere, a Mason Mount double secured a 2-0 win for Chelsea at Aston Villa and Manchester United played out a 0-0 stalemate at home to Newcastle, while Southampton drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Liverpool and City could not be separated in the first half at Anfield but the game caught fire after the break.

Jurgen Klopp's team had a glorious chance to take the lead early in the second half when Salah broke clear but City goalkeeper Ederson managed to get a faint touch to tip his shot wide.