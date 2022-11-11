Dybala and Di Maria in, Lo Celso out of Argentina squad

Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria were included in coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-man Argentina World Cup squad on Friday after recovering from injuries but there was no place for Giovani Lo Celso.

Captain Lionel Messi will lead the squad in Qatar at his fifth and probably last World Cup.

Last month, Roma forward Dybala injured his thigh and Juventus winger Di Maria pulled his hamstring, seemingly putting their World Cup participation in doubt.

But Scaloni has decided to bring both despite neither playing in almost a month.