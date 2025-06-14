Liverpool agree club-record deal to sign German midfielder Wirtz

Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal worth up to £116 million ($157 million) to sign attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, it was widely reported on Friday.

British media reported that the Premier League champions would pay an initial £100 million, comfortably surpassing their own record outlay, but the performance-related add-ons, if achieved, would make it a potential British record.

Reports in Germany suggested the potential fee could rise to 150 million euros (£127 million, $172 million).

Liverpool's total spend on the 22-year-old Germany international could surpass the £115 million Chelsea agreed to pay Brighton in 2023 for Moises Caicedo, who turned down Anfield.

Midfielder Caicedo cost Chelsea an initial £100 million fee, which could rise to £115 million.