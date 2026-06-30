Brazil face historic hoodoo as unbeaten Norway await in World Cup last 16
Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title will face an intriguing historical challenge when they take on Norway in the Round of 16, with the Scandinavians carrying a head-to-head record that few teams can boast against the five-time world champions.
Norway secured their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, setting up a blockbuster clash with Brazil, who came from behind to beat Japan by the same scoreline. The knockout encounter will be played at New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, 5 July (local time), with kick-off at 4:00 pm EDT, or 2:00 am Bangladesh time on Monday, 6 July.
While Brazil will enter the match as favourites, history favours Norway. The two nations have met four times at senior international level, with Norway remaining unbeaten after recording two victories and two draws. It is one of the rare head-to-head records in international football in which Brazil have never managed a win.
Norway's most memorable triumph came at the 1998 World Cup in France. Needing victory to progress from the group stage, the Scandinavians came from behind to stun Brazil 2-1 in Marseille. Tore André Flo cancelled out Bebeto's opener before Kjetil Rekdal converted a late penalty to seal a famous victory that sent Norway into the knockout stage and handed Brazil one of the biggest upsets of that tournament.
The other meetings have done little to improve Brazil's record. Norway earned a 2-1 friendly victory in 1997, while the remaining two encounters ended in 1-1 draws, leaving the Selecao still searching for their first win over the Nordic nation.
That record is likely to give Norway added belief as they prepare for another meeting with the South American giants. Spearheaded by prolific striker Erling Haaland, they have developed into one of Europe's most dangerous attacking sides and will hope to extend their remarkable unbeaten run against Brazil.
For Carlo Ancelotti's team, the challenge is about more than containing Haaland. Brazil will also be attempting to end one of the most unusual historical trends in international football by finally defeating the only European nation they have faced more than once without ever winning.