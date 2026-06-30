Brazil face historic hoodoo as unbeaten Norway await in World Cup last 16

Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title will face an intriguing historical challenge when they take on Norway in the Round of 16, with the Scandinavians carrying a head-to-head record that few teams can boast against the five-time world champions.

Norway secured their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, setting up a blockbuster clash with Brazil, who came from behind to beat Japan by the same scoreline. The knockout encounter will be played at New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, 5 July (local time), with kick-off at 4:00 pm EDT, or 2:00 am Bangladesh time on Monday, 6 July.