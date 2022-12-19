French team expected to greet fans after World Cup defeat

France's football players are expected to greet fans in Paris on Monday after their defeat to Argentina in an extraordinary World Cup final that has sparked widespread pride in the team.

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said the players planned to go to the Place de la Concorde in the French capital after their plane touches down at 6 pm (1700 GMT) at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

"They want to go to thank their supporters, to spend some time on Place de la Concorde which they have chosen in theory with the French Football Federation," she told France Inter radio.

She noted however that the idea had not yet been confirmed.