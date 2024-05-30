Barca appoints 'champion coach' Flick to replace Xavi

Flick, who led German giants Bayern to a historic sextuple of trophies in 2020, became the first coach ever to be sacked by the German national team in September 2023 after a string of bad results.

However, Barcelona believe they have secured the services of a "champion coach".

"By bringing Hansi Flick as coach, FC Barcelona have chosen a man well-known for his teams' high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football," read the club statement.

The 59-year-old occasionally watched Barcelona matches this season from the presidential box and was linked with the job after Xavi said in January he would depart at the end of a campaign in which they finished runners-up to Real Madrid in La Liga.