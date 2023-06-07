Benzema signs for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after signing a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, the Jeddah-based club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Benzema will join his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo in the Gulf kingdom after the five-time world player of the year moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United following last year’s World Cup.