Germany: World Cup squad and jersey numbers
Germany is in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. Here's a look at Germany's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Goalkeepers: 1. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), 12. Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), 21. Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart).
Defenders: 2. Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), 3. Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), 4. Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), 15. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), 18. Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), 22. David Raum (RB Leipzig), 24. Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United), .
Midfielders: 5. Alexsandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), 6. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), 8. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), 9. Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), 10. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), 13. Pascal Gross (Brighton), 16. Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), 17. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), 19. Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), 20. Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), 23. Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), 25. Assan Ouedraogo (RB Leipzig).
Forwards: 7. Kai Havertz (Arsenal), 11. Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), 14. Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), 26. Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).