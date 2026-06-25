Neymar benched as Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made one change to face Scotland in Wednesday's final World Cup Group C match from the team that beat Haiti 3-0, with forward Rayan replacing injured winger Raphinha. The Scots made four changes.
Neymar starts on the bench in the first match he has been fit to feature in at the World Cup after recovering from a calf injury sustained over a month ago.
Rayan joins Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha in a three-man attack.
Scotland coach Steve Clarke made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Morocco, with Ben Gannon-Doak, Lawrence Shankland, Kenny McLean and Scott McKenna starting ahead of Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Che Adams and Ryan Christie.
Lineups:
Scotland: Angus Gunn, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Jack Hendry, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Scott McKenna.
Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan, Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha.