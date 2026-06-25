Neymar benched as Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made one change to face Scotland in Wednesday's final World Cup Group C match from the team that beat Haiti 3-0, with forward Rayan replacing injured winger Raphinha. The Scots made four changes.

Neymar starts on the bench in the first match he has been fit to feature in at the World Cup after recovering from a calf injury sustained over a month ago.

Rayan joins Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha in a three-man attack.